5 injured in shootout at Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were injured after bullets went flying in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The shootout happened at a Chinese takeout restaurant at 27th and Dickinson streets at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say several customers were inside at the time, including a woman and a young girl.

More than 40 rounds were fired during the gun battle, according to police.

A 45-year-old man was transported by police from the scene with gunshot wounds to the leg.

The three other victims, a 23-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, showed up at Penn Presbyterian Hospital on their own.

Another 21-year-old man was also taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey.

Police believe one of the wounded patients was also a shooter and is being held as a suspect.

A gun was recovered at the scene and surveillance cameras recorded the shooting, police said.

The vehicle used to take three of the victims to the hospital is being held by police.

Detectives are looking for more information from witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

