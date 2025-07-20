'Grey's Anatomy' star Alexis Floyd reveals milestone in new season

"What a privilege!" Alexis Floyd talks about the "Grey's Anatomy" legacy and a big milestone ahead for the show. Season 22 premieres October 16 on ABC.

The cast of "Grey's Anatomy" is headed back to Grey Sloan for the show's 22nd season.

Season 21 ended with a bang, literally! After a mother held several doctors hostage, Link's (Chris Carmack) future hangs in the balance. Just as he was about to perform a late night procedure, the hospital was rocked by an explosion on the surgical floor. We'll see who comes out of this explosion alive.

On The Red Carpet recently caught up with Alexis Floyd, who plays Dr. Simone Griffith. She ended the season back together with Lucas after having a one-night stand...who happens to be one of the new interns that shows up at the very end. While Floyd did not reveal spoilers for the upcoming season, she did point out something big that's coming up.

"We're gonna hit our 450th episode this year, which is an unbelievable milestone," Floyd said. "What a privilege to be a part of again, like, a community that's been kind of like fostering this feeling of family for going on...a second decade."

Floyd joined "Grey's Anatomy" in 2019 as part of the new intern class. She commends the medical drama for being open and inclusive.

"We've been a show that tries to celebrate diversity as much and as authentically as possible," she explained. "I'm just a new and very small player in, like, a huge ensemble of people who have made that possible. But that's what feels like the gift to me is getting to come to work every day and pay homage to people who pour their lives into the betterment of other lives. I think there's nothing really more important than that."

Season 22 of "Grey's Anatomy" premieres October 16. You can catch up on previous seasons on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

