The Grilled Salmon Stand: Home to All Things Salmon and More

MT. AIRY (WPVI) -- At the Grilled Salmon Stand, owner and chef Andrew Abraham is proving that a small idea can blossom into a big business.

He started in 2018 with a sidewalk table, a grill and a cooler in Germantown. He was already working 2 jobs but wanted to earn extra income to support his family.

As business grew, he bought a food cart, a truck and then moved into the brick and mortar on Germantown Avenue, last spring.

With the restaurant, he's broadly expanded his menu, adding alfredo, quesadillas, wraps, salads and a spinach feta salmon egg roll that went viral.

But the signature salmon burgers are still the star. He makes them in four flavors-the original, spinach feta, Korean BBQ and Cajun.

He also makes salmon steaks, salmon cheesesteaks topped with shrimp and salmon rice bowls with a choice of sauce.

Abraham says his whole concept was inspired by his time working at a concession stand at the Wells Fargo Center. His dream is to open his own Grilled Salmon Stand Restaurant inside the Wells Fargo Center or Lincoln Financial Center.

He still has that food cart. It's in front of Temple University Hospital Monday through Thursday from 11am to 4pm.

The Grilled Salmon Stand

6667 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19119