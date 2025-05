Ground stop lifted at Philadelphia Airport after being issued due to cloud cover, FAA says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday has been lifted as of 9:21 a.m.

The FAA issued it just after 8:30 a.m. due to cloud cover.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

As of 9:30 a.m., there have been 50 flight delays and 10 cancellations, according to FlightAware.