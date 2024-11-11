Guzo Cafe shares Ethiopian Culture with South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new cafe called Guzo transports you from South Philly to Ethiopia.

Guzo in Ethiopia means journey; owner Wubet Negash says this is her journey to opening up Guzo cafe.

The cafe has a cozy vibe when you walk in with a monthly rotation of artwork made by locals along the walls for purchase.

The cafe's specialty drinks include Ethiopian iced tea and fall-flavored lattes like pumpkin spice and apple cider.

On the weekends, you can taste Ethiopian coffee prepared in a ceremony by Wubet's mother. The coffee is made in-house and poured from a clay pot called a jebena into tiny cups called sini.

The menu is filled with cafe staples such as their Lox bagel and cultural dishes made by Wubet's mom.

The Ethiopian dish includes a gluten-free bread called injera, topped with a stewed chicken with a boiled egg called doro wat. Collard greens called gomen and a red lentil stew is also included.

Wubet Negash says she always wanted to open a cafe and is proud to bring a taste of home to Bellavista.

Guzo | Instagram

800 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147