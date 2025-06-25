Haddonfield community shines a light for visually impaired people to experience dance

When it comes to enriching the lives of those who are blind, these individuals are showcasing that anyone can dance.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Haddonfield Lions Club has worked hard to make sure the visually impaired are included in an engaging activity.

They hold ballroom dance classes for people who are blind, or partially blind.

It's been the project of a Lion club member, Joe Murphy, who also helped create "Dance Haddonfield."

The visually impaired participants work with their team to learn ballroom dancing movements.

Dance instructors are descriptive with their classes so dancers can listen to the instruction.

They also have volunteers of local students who come by to guide the dancers as their partner.

For more information, check out the video above.

