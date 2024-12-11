Fluent in Finance: Mrs. Dow Jones makes dollars make sense to Millennials and Gen Z

Haley Sacks has been helping a new generation of earners get fluent in finance.

Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones, is teaching finance to her million followers on Instagram using pop culture and humor.

Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones, is teaching finance to her million followers on Instagram using pop culture and humor.

Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones, is teaching finance to her million followers on Instagram using pop culture and humor.

Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones, is teaching finance to her million followers on Instagram using pop culture and humor.

Word on Wall Street is that inflation picked up last month.

If you don't know what that means, or you're looking to get fiscally fit in the New Year, meet Haley Sacks.

Sacks has been helping a new generation of earners get fluent in finance.

In short, she's making dollars make sense, with a side of humor and pop culture, to her millions of followers on social media.

"There's so much jargon, and so much confusion when it comes to the world of money, and yet money is something that we deal with every single day, and that is absolutely vital to understand," Sacks says.

"If you're like me, any millennial or Gen Z, of course you're going to go online, and it's more fun to binge-watch videos of someone you click with versus reading an arduous textbook."

Sachs is a financial expert and entrepreneur, but to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she's Mrs. Dow Jones.

She talks about how current events like the president-elect's proposed tariffs on imports will hit your wallet, or how to stretch your paid time off in 2025, all explained using today's vernacular.

A recent Intuit survey found more young people, particularly 85% of high school students, are interested in learning about finance.

"We're in such an interesting economic time. As much as we hit on financial literacy and money hacks, it's important to stay up to date with what people are talking about," she says.

That can include what she calls celebrity money hacks - like Tom Brady's minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders.

"When you buy a sports team, you get insane tax write-offs," she says.

"The way the media covers something, Tom Brady bought a stake in the Raiders because he loves football, then I can look at the financial lens, and be like he does like football, but also let's be for real about this because the man is going to be giving way less to Uncle Sam because of it," Sacks explains.

And for the ladies who love luxury bags, "If you look at the numbers, Birkins have outperformed the S &P 500, but like any asset, in order to resell that and those returns, the bag needs to be flawless. That's why I like to buy purses secondhand," Sacks says.