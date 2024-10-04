Halloween 2024: Taylor Swift-themed skeleton house pays homage to 'scEras' tour

Taylor Swift takes the stage this Halloween at the popular Skeleton House in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS -- The owner of a New Orleans mansion has been decorating for Halloween with the traditional variety of skeletons, ghosts and goblins for 20 years.

But this year is a new "era." Their bone yard is now transformed into the Taylor Swift themed, "Terror Swift: The scEras Tour."

"13 different Taylors, and a football player that you might recognize," Louellen Berger, owner of The Skeleton House NOLA told WGNO.

Berger said she puts it all together with the help of her 11 grandchildren.

"We put all of our minds together and came up with all the ideas. My younger grandkids even did all the friendship bracelets, so it was a family affair," she said. All of these skeletons are "Taylor made."

"My earlier career was in fashion, so I really like doing this. A lot of the outfits are former outfits of our children or grandchildren, and several of them are even gymnastics outfits," Berger said.

Berger designed each Swift skeleton differently.

"I hope you notice the eyelashes and piercing blue eyes. The hair styles are different on each one. I wanted her fingernails to match the color scheme of her dresses," she said.

And special attention was taken for each piece.

"It really took one full day per skeleton, because I really wanted to honor her. She's an icon," Berger said.

Berger said she isn't expecting Swift to stop by and see the skeletons when she's in town for Eras tour in late October, but admits she would be excited.

"I doubt she will come by, but I think I'd faint and be speechless if she did. I'm sure she won't come by, but if her fans do, I'll be fine with that," she said.