Suspect arrested for fatal shooting inside Chester, Pa. convenience store

1 dead after shooting at Lucky 7 corner store in Chester, Pa.

1 dead after shooting at Lucky 7 corner store in Chester, Pa.

1 dead after shooting at Lucky 7 corner store in Chester, Pa.

1 dead after shooting at Lucky 7 corner store in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting inside a convenience store in Chester, Pennsylvania last month.

Haneef Melton, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Filbert Street in Philadelphia.

Haneef Milton

The shooting happened in the Lucky 7 store on the 1100 block of Morton Avenue just before 11:20 a.m. on July 2.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Dontae Dickerson.

Dickerson was found on the floor of the store with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

There has been no word on a motive for the shooting.

