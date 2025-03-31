Owner, at least 100 cats killed in animal sanctuary fire in New York

MEDFORD, Long Island (WPVI) -- The owner of a cat sanctuary and at least 100 cats were killed in a fire in Medford, New York, on Monday.

The blaze broke out around 7:15 a.m. at the Happy Cat Sanctuary.

Officials say there were 300 cats inside at the time of the fire and that the owner went back into the home to rescue the animals.

Strong Island Animal Rescue

The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Few other details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.