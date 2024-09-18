Hauling away hunger: Toyota and 6abc partner to benefit Philabundance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association hosted a huge event on Wednesday to help Philabundance provide meals to all of those in need.

The Toyota Tundra Food Drive is in its 15th year.

With a donation of 174 tons of food to "Haul Away Hunger", there is powerful work being done.

A total of 84 Toyota Tundras have traversed through Philadelphia and, in each truck bed, a pallet of food for those in need.

"The sad reality is that in our region one in seven people are food insecure. In Philadelphia, that's one in three children," said Loree D. Jones-Brown, CEO of Philabundance

Sponsors including 6abc and Hulu are working to eradicate hunger in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

"6abc has been involved with Toyota's effort since inception. We're only too happy to contribute to the great work that they are doing with Philabundance," said James Aronow, VP of advertising at 6abc.

Representatives from all 25 Tri-State Toyota Dealers pooled resources.

"Fifteen years ago we had five trucks and a couple of pallets of food, and now we have 84 trucks, 340,000 pounds of food and 230,000 meals," said Paul Muller, president of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.

Traveling along Delaware Avenue on Wednesday morning, the Toyota Tundra pick-ups - escorted by the Philadelphia Police Department - made their way to Citizens Bank Park.

There, massive tractor trailers received the food for Philabundance distribution for families in search of fresh, healthy meals.

"They want fresh dairy, they went fresh produce. They want the pantry staples. Pastas and oils and spices. Days like this, they really help us provide the neighbors what they need," said Jones.