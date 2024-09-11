'We have a voice': Protesters gather outside Harris/Trump debate in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crowds of people gathered outside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off in their first presidential debate.

According to police, roughly half a dozen protesters have been arrested after refusing to leave the roadway during a sit-in.

Some protesters reportedly spray-painted an ambulance and possibly other property in the area, police say.

Earlier Tuesday, protesters with the Philly Palestine Coalition marched from City Hall down Market Street to Independence Mall for the debate.

The group protested both candidates for their handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"This is one community, and with our community, we have a voice. We want people in power to know what we have to say, how we feel," said protester Brian Hollins from Center City.

Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation also used bullhorns to criticize the debate, which excluded third-party candidates.

"Our plan is to protest the debate because it's a spectacle, it's a show, it's a performance that happens every four years without solving any of the issues of the people," said Claudia de la Cruz with the Party of Socialism and Liberation.

A heavy police presence has been out in the city as protesters gather.

On the lawn at Independence Mall, there was an eclectic mix of protesters raising issues.

Some were Trump impersonators, others set up music and seemed to be treating the event more like a party.

It all took place under the watchful eyes of Philadelphia police.

"There's too much shouting, too much fighting. We all just gotta find common ground," said Nathan Abonte from Olney.

"Hopefully, we can get the country back together and move ahead because that's important," said Colin Stephen from Old City.