"I commend this officer. My son was unconscious. He could have died," said the victim's mother.

Hero officer pulls man from burning car after crash in Delaware County

Hero officer pulls man from burning car after crash in Delaware County

Hero officer pulls man from burning car after crash in Delaware County

Hero officer pulls man from burning car after crash in Delaware County

Hero officer pulls man from burning car after crash in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An officer is being hailed as hero for pulling a man from a burning car early Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of S State Road and Collins Drive in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

Police say the driver lost control and hit and pole before the vehicle went up in flames.

"I commend this officer. My son was unconscious. He could have died," said the victim's mother, Katherine Templeton.

Katherine's son, Peter, was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he's listed in critical condition.

"He had a fractured femur, fractured ribs, he also has some internal bleeding, which is minor at this time but they're keeping an eye on him," Katherine said.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

Katherine says her son is alert and talking but will have to undergo several surgeries.

