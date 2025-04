Heroes on the Frontline: Nighttime rescue on Barnegat Bay

BARNEGAT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Losing time and the tide, it was a race to find a 72-year-old clammer reported overdue.

Authorities had spotted John Mazzi's boat off the Barnegat Bay in Ocean County, but he was nowhere to be found.

In the middle of the night, with freezing temperatures, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sea Tow company pulled off a shoreline miracle.

Christie Ileto has the story.