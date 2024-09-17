'High Potential' star Judy Reyes shared many laughs on set with co-star Kaitlin Olson

The new ABC comedy will feature Reyes and Olson teaming up as an unlikely crime-solving duo

"High Potential" stars Judy Reyes shared what it was like working with co-star Kaitlin Olson. The procedural comedy premieres tonight on ABC.

"High Potential" stars Judy Reyes shared what it was like working with co-star Kaitlin Olson. The procedural comedy premieres tonight on ABC.

"High Potential" stars Judy Reyes shared what it was like working with co-star Kaitlin Olson. The procedural comedy premieres tonight on ABC.

"High Potential" stars Judy Reyes shared what it was like working with co-star Kaitlin Olson. The procedural comedy premieres tonight on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- Judy Reyes stars in a new procedural "High Potential" starring Kaitlin Olson. The new ABC comedy will follow a by-the-books detective (Reyes) teaming up with a single mom (Olson) who has an exceptional mind and a knack for solving crimes.

We caught up with Reyes at the Walt Disney Company Emmys after-party to chat about her new show and what we can expect from her character.

"We can expect for Kaitlin's character and mine to forge a great friendship, they're great colleagues," she said. "I think that Soto with her age and her experience sees something that she can bring that's unique to this world of cops and robbers."

Reyes attributed her enjoyment on set to her co-star Olson sharing a good laugh with her.

"She's such a funny person," she added. "That's the kind of job that you want where you're just like laughing over the stupidest stuff you know, or the most serious stuff or messing up a line."

"High Potential" premieres tonight at 10p/9c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.