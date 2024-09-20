Hiker accidentally records himself falling down mountain

A hiker not only survived falling down a mountain in China, he accidentally recorded his brush with death.

A hiker not only survived falling down a mountain in China, he accidentally recorded his brush with death.

A hiker not only survived falling down a mountain in China, he accidentally recorded his brush with death.

A hiker not only survived falling down a mountain in China, he accidentally recorded his brush with death.

A hiker not only survived falling down a mountain in China, he accidentally recorded his brush with death.

Yang Meng, 42, was using a 360-degree camera to document his climb.

All seems okay, until Meng's feet suddenly slip out from under him.

The camera then flips around showing the terrified hiker skidding down the rain-soaked slope at great speed.

Then, seconds later, you see Meng fly into a tangle of brush as he collides with a tree.

Amazingly, that tree stopped his fall, leaving him with only a bruise on his leg and a scrape on his hand.

Meng posted the video on the Chinese version of TikTok earlier this week and it quickly went viral.

Now, he says the near-death experience is not holding him back.

Meng says the fall is actually pushing him to explore the world even more because he now realizes how important it is to cherish every day.

