Hit-and-run driver wanted for striking teen on way to theater practice in Delco

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A teen who survived a hit-and-run crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is sharing his story with Action News.

Seventeen-year-old Finn Boyle was left badly banged up after a car hit him on the way to theater practice in Lansdowne.

Police are working to track down the suspect.

"They were telling us in the hospital how many times this happens to people and it doesn't work out well. It changes their lives forever. So, I'm pretty lucky that I'm OK," said Boyle.

It happened at the intersection of Drexel and Owen Avenue in Lansdowne on Tuesday, around 6 p.m.

Police say they have information the driver and passenger did initially stop, but only for a moment to remove Finn's bike lodged underneath the vehicle.

Finn says he remembers riding his bike to practice, but then his memory becomes fuzzy.

"It's all blurry. I remember an image of a car coming at me, then I remember being surrounded by people," said Boyle.

His mother, Megan Walsh-Boyle, says she just returned home when police came knocking at her door. Finn was hit only a few blocks away from their home.

"It was very upsetting, seeing him like that. Thank God for the people that did stop. Thinking of him trying to get up and go to practice, is scary," said the victim's mother, Megan Walsh-Boyle.

Lansdowne police say the vehicle in question is a silver, Buick. It's either a small SUV or crossover and was last seen driving southbound on Owen Avenue towards Baltimore Avenue.

Police say they are working to track the car's moment through video surveillance.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance/Ring cameras on Owen Ave to contact Sgt. Jon McGowan at 610 623-0700 or jmcgowan@lansdowneborough.com.