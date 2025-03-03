Hollywood lights shine in Center City as Philadelphia celebrates The Oscars

The Philadelphia Film Society hosted its Oscars Watch Party at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Film Society hosted its Oscars Watch Party at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Film Society hosted its Oscars Watch Party at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Film Society hosted its Oscars Watch Party at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City on Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lights of Hollywood shined in Center City Sunday night as Philadelphia hosted its own celebration of the Oscars.

The Philadelphia Film Society held its Oscars Watch Party at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City. The group created its own Oscars experience, complete with the red carpet.

For hundreds of guests, it was a fun way to feel like a part of Hollywood's biggest night.

This was the 12th year that The Philadelphia Film Society put on the watch party.

"It's an experience! We're here to celebrate a year of film. And what's better than the most glamourous experience you can get," said Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and Executive Director of Philadelphia Film Society.

The seats of the Philadelphia Film Center felt more like front-row seats at the Oscars. Some of the guests in the Philadelphia Film Center's red velvet seats rose to their feet at the opening number of the show, with a performers by the stars of "Wicked."

What people were really rooting for though were films with a Philadelphia connection.

"This year at the festival, five of the ten best pictures premiered here in this building," said Greenblatt, noting that the film that won "Best Picture," Anora, was among those that had a premiere at the Philadelphia Film Center.

A number of people in the audience were also rooting for Philadelphia native Coleman Domingo, who was nominated for the second year in a row in the "Best Actor" category.

Attendees, including the man known as the Philadelphia Eagles Insider, were rooting for local talent at all levels.

"Hopefully the world sees tonight that Philadelphia is a strong place for theater for film for arts," said Philadelphia Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro.

The Philadelphia Film Society was also rooting for the movie industry as a whole, which has made a comeback after a few tough years.

"Between the pandemic and the dual strikes, it was a little down, but you saw people returning," said Greenblatt.

It's all the more reason to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night in Philadelphia.

"I just love seeing everybody just enjoying and celebrating this moment," said Philadelphia Film Society Board Director Jen Su.