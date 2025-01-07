'Secure everything': NJ homeowners warning of terrifying burglaries while families are sleeping

Toni Yates has more on the investigation into a home invasion in Caldwell.

Toni Yates has more on the investigation into a home invasion in Caldwell.

Toni Yates has more on the investigation into a home invasion in Caldwell.

Toni Yates has more on the investigation into a home invasion in Caldwell.

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey -- New video shows a terrifying home invasion in North Jersey.

The homeowners in Essex County are hoping their surveillance video will help warn other families about the organized burglars who break into homes, knowing people are inside and dash off only if they are confronted.

Ring camera video shows a group of burglars breaking into a home over the weekend in Caldwell.

The suspects are still on the run.

The suspects are as many as four people who left their car running on Birkendene Road at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

They were apparently after the key fob to a high-end vehicle in the driveway.

Video shows the suspects were covered with masks and hoodies as they tried to get through a side door.

Then they tried the front. When they can't get inside, one goes back for a crowbar and breaks in through a window then opens the door then they all go inside.

Minutes later, the homeowners wake up.

"We heard a loud noise, I come downstairs and there was one guy standing in the doorway with the door opened. I yelled and he ran out, I didn't realize there were two more already in the house. They ran out after," the homeowner said.

Even this apparently did not stop this group as police responded to the home, another call came in from the same neighborhood where another home was being broken into.

"You can see their faces a little bit but they were gloved and masked, so there's not much identification but just secure everything, secure the windows and doors," the homeowner said.