Screen-free summer: Top toys to keep kids of all ages active

School's out for many kids, and if you're looking for a way to get your children off screens and occupied while still having fun, you're in luck.

For ideas, we turned to Nicole Savas with the Toy Insider, which reviews toys and rounds up the best ones.

"This is super fun because it has a little lazy river around the edge, and it has all these places for water to go," said Savas.

It's the Bluey Water Table for kids two and up.

"Inside, if you open it up, you can put sand inside," she said.

For older kids, the Toy Insider recommends a couple of throwback toys: the classic Water Blaster for just $9.99 and the Skip-It for $19.99.

"I had to look up a YouTube video to remember how to do it. But once you get the hang of it, it's super easy," said Savas. "So kids will attach this around their ankle and then they'll jump around and skip around and it will be a ton of fun."

For the art lover in your life, how about Decora Ponyz?

"It's collectible ponies that kids will decorate," she said.

If your kids prefer battling with spinning Beyblades, check out this Beystadium Battle Arena.

"This one's great," she said. "It folds right up and you can carry it around."

This Water WOW! is a multi-activity drawing set, which is also great for travel since it comes with everything you need packed right inside.

"This is super cool, so it comes with a pen that you fill with water, and then you just color right here," she said. "I just brought it on a plane, a 10-hour plane ride, with my three-year-old."

For kids ages 8 and up, check out the all-in-one Five Crowns Travel Game Set.

"So it has all the cards inside, it has score sheets, and it's just a great, easy way to carry a game," added Savas.

Most of these toys won't break the bank since the majority are priced at around $20.