How armed companies are bringing safety to the classroom

Investigators in Wisconsin are trying to figure out why a 15-year-old teenage girl allegedly shot and killed two people at her school on Monday.

Natalie Rupnow, who went by Samantha, also injured six others -- leaving two in critical condition, according to officials.

She was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound when police arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

School shootings are a grim reality facing our nation. Now, armor companies are bringing school safety to the syllabus -- items like bulletproof backpacks and clipboards.

Protective products that are designed for the military are now being incorporated into school items.

Hardwire, a company on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is the brains behind school shields, one of their most popular item.

Action News' Christie Ileto spoke with the company's CEO, George Tunis, who has provided protective armor to military and law enforcement like the Philadelphia police.