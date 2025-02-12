Popular Philadelphia bakery coping with high egg prices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With dozens of fresh pastry choices at any given time, customers are guaranteed to find a sweet treat to their liking at Termini Brothers, with its original location still standing in South Philadelphia.

"We've been in business for 104 years," said Vincent Termini Jr. who now runs the business alongside his brother.

They use recipes that are more than a century old, many of them have a key ingredient: eggs

"We go through maybe 3,000 pounds of eggs per week," said Termini.

Lately, getting those eggs has been more expensive.

"(In) January we received eggs at $3 a pound. Today that same product is $4.40 per pound," said Termini.

It's an expensive increase for a bakery and the everyday consumers.

Looking at the latest available data, our 6abc Data Team found in December the price for a dozen large Grade A eggs stood at $4.15. That's a 53% increase compared to six months ago.

"It's that sticker shock, if you will," said Drexel University LeBow College of Business Department Head Ed Nelling, who also serves as a professor of finance.

Nelling says bird flu is playing a big role.

"When chickens contract avian flu, they unfortunately have to be destroyed," he said. "So we have fewer eggs being produced and fewer eggs coming to the marketplace."

The current prices are still below the record high for eggs of $4.82, which was set in 2023. But there's been an undeniable rise in the cost of eggs over the decades. They were $2.21 10 years ago and just 87 cents a dozen in the 30 and 40 years ago.

Bakeries, like Termini Brothers, were paying a lot less for eggs back then. Now, they're also dealing with an egg shortage.

"We ordered a lot of eggs and the truck shows up and there are no eggs there," Termini said of a recent order.

The shortage and increased cost of eggs have led to a difficult decision.

"Prices are going to have to go up," he said of items at the bakery.

They're hoping the increase will be temporary heading into the busy Easter season as they try to maintain more than a century of quality despite rising prices.

"Definitely not cutting corners not here," Termini said of his commitment to quality. "We have 104 years behind us. We can't cut corners."

Nelling says bakers and everyday people will have to deal with the higher prices for a while. He thinks we won't see any relief until sometime this summer.