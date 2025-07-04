Atlantic County Humane Society searching for person who abandoned 3 dogs in rain

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Humane Society of Atlantic County needs the community's help to locate the person who abandoned three dogs outside its facility in the rain on Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the person dropping the Shih Tzu mix dogs over the fence.

Executive Director Steven Dash said the dogs were left in terrible condition -- wet, matted and covered in feces.

"It definitely is infuriating, especially when you see the condition of the animals before they were put over the fence," said Dash. "You can see they've been neglected for a very long time."

He said it took hours to groom them, and now they're receiving medical care.

Dash said this is the third case this week of an animal being abandoned.

"Don't do it, it's illegal," said Dash. "We will prosecute. It's not the right thing to do to these animals. These poor animals were left in the front yard at 5:30 a.m. on a morning where it had torrential downpour. There is no excuse for that. If you need help, ask for help."

Dash said that same morning, three other dogs were left at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter. They're trying to determine if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humane Society or Atlantic City Police: (609)347-5779.