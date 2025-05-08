Hung jury for suspect accused of murdering man after he left Pennsylvania casino

The trial of the suspect accused of murdering a New Jersey man after he left a Pennsylvania casino ended with a hung jury on last week.

Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was accused of following Sree Ranga Aravapalli home from Parx Casino in Bensalem Township in October 2021.

Aravapalli, 53, was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County, during an alleged attempted robbery.

Reid-John was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The victim was a husband and father to a daughter and son.

