From 'the ick' to 'chef's kiss,' over 3,200 new words added to Cambridge Dictionary so far this year

The Cambridge Dictionary has added more than 3,200 words this year, some of which have gained popularity online and in youth culture.

Whether you're a baby boomer or millennial, you're likely struggling to keep up with the times and feeling rather old.

Gen Z friends keep coming up with slang words that might be giving you "the ick," but either way, they're now part of the Cambridge dictionary.

First up: the ick. It's a sudden feeling that you dislike someone or something. For example: "I used to find John attractive, but all his attention seeking selfies on social media gives me the ick."

Or how about IYKYK, which is the abbreviation for "If you know, you know."

Another word added to the dictionary is Boop, made popular by a TV character on a show that rhymes with Pitts Creek. A boop is a playful poke on a person - or a dog's! - nose or head.

And Chef's Kiss was added, it's commonly used with a hand gesture of missing your fingertips, to indicate something or someone is splendid or excellent.

