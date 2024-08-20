Incubus to perform 'Morning View' album in its entirety at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center

This concert is special and unique because Incubus will perform the Morning View album in its entirety, which is a rare treat for fans.

It's been 23 years since the release of their hit album, "Morning View," and now Incubus is back on tour.

The band is coming right here to Philadelphia a week from Tuesday!

Action News' Alyana Gomez caught up with Mike Einziger, the rock band's lead guitarist, and discussed the idea of performing the entire album.

Einziger admits he was skeptical about the idea because he says most people don't consume music like that anymore, as in listening to an album from beginning to end.

But, how many times have you gone to a concert and hoped to hear that one deep track or interlude, just to be disappointed because all the hits were performed instead?

That's the beauty of this show! Every song gets a chance to shine, in addition to Incubus' greatest hits like, "Wish You Were Here" and "Drive."

Einziger says some of the band's most memorable shows were in Philly.

Incubus is set to perform on August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets start at $25.

