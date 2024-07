Man wanted for indecent assault at South Philadelphia dollar store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection with an indecent assault of a woman at a South Philadelphia dollar store.

It happened on June 23 at the Dollar Tree store located at 56 E. Snyder Avenue.

Police say the wanted man is known to frequent the Snyder Plaza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where he may park a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.