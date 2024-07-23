$1.9M grant to help with major infrastructure, safety upgrades in Philadelphia's Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood will be getting a makeover thanks to a big investment from the federal government.

Congressman Brendan Boyle presented a check to the Independence Historical Trust on Monday.

The nearly $1.9 million grant will help support major infrastructure and safety upgrades in the area of 2nd and Market streets.

The project includes a new plaza and bike lanes.

The goal is to make the improvements ahead of the celebrations planned for 2026 in honor of America's 250th anniversary.