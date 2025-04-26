Injuries reported after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Norristown

Several injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck on Friday night in Norristown.

Several injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck on Friday night in Norristown.

Several injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck on Friday night in Norristown.

Several injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck on Friday night in Norristown.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck on Friday night in Norristown.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Haws Avenue and West Main Street.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the ambulance stopped at the scene with front-end damage.

A damaged pickup truck was being towed away.

One person was said to be seriously injured. The exact condition of the patients wasn't immediately known.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

