How 'Andor' costume designer brought new style to Star Wars

Oscar-nominated costume designer Michael Wilkinson reveals how "Andor" costumes blend the Star Wars look with character and style.

LOS ANGELES -- In the "Star Wars" series "Andor," the heroes of the Rebellion infiltrate the Empire from within, navigating danger in sleek disguises designed to help them blend seamlessly into enemy territory.

Oscar-nominated costume designer Michael Wilkinson, nominated for his work on the 2013 film "American Hustle," reimagined the classic "Star Wars" aesthetic with his own flair. He created distinctive looks for Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, and the rest of the ensemble including more than 200 extras in a single season two scene.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Wilkinson at Lucasfilm about how character arcs shape wardrobe choices and what it means to know millions are watching his work.

This season, Cassian Andor wears a wide range of outfits-from a TIE fighter uniform to the attire of a high-end fashion designer-tailored for a mission on Ghorman, a planet renowned for its luxurious textiles and cutting-edge style.

"When he goes to Ghorman and he is disguised as a fashion designer, it was a very sleek look for him-tailored, dramatic, black and white, very beautiful, with personal jewelry," Wilkinson said.

"When Cassian ends up in Yavin. He's there for a couple of years, so we were able to show the look when he arrived there and how that evolved into the final look, which is the look that he goes on his final mission going into "Rogue One."

But it's not just those on the front lines making a statement. Chandrila's upper class conveys elegance and grace through their clothing. Mon Mothma's costumes are especially striking, particularly in the standout scene at her daughter's wedding.

"When we first see her, she's on her home planet Chandrila, hosting a three-day wedding event. It's all Chandrilan finery-sophisticated, incredibly elaborate, layered costumes," Wilkinson said.

For Wilkinson, the work goes far beyond fabric and design. It's about honoring a legacy and creating something that fans can connect with for years to come.

"These costumes are so important to so many people... When I'm designing them, I'm really trying to do the very best versions of them and put lots of thought, lots of detail into it so they can be enjoyed by lots of people for hopefully a long time."

Both seasons of "Andor" are streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.