Inside Story Extra - The Candidates for N.J. Senate

Matt O'Donnell Image
ByMatt O'Donnell WPVI logo
Thursday, October 31, 2024 3:00PM
Inside Story Extra - The Candidates for N.J. SenateMatt O'Donnel talks to Andy Kim (D) and Curtis Bashaw about their race for the U.S. Senate.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In this Inside Story EXTRA, Matt O'Donnel interviews both candidates running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey.
The Democrat - Rep. Andy Kim (D) - is a three-term congressman from New Jersey's third congressional district in Central and South Jersey, who made national headlines when he got on his hands and knees to clean up the Rotunda at the Capitol Building after January 6th.
The Republican - Curtis Bashaw (R) - is new to elected politics and is a hotelier and businessman from Cape May.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

