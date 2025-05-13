Former West Deptford fire chief accused of possessing over 125,000 child sex abuse images

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former fire chief in West Deptford, New Jersey, is accused of possessing more than 125,000 items of child sexual abuse material.

Martin Matson, 70, was arrested last week on child porn possession charges. Sources told Action News that Matson was the fire chief of the now-defunct Greenfields Volunteer Fire Company.

The investigation began back in December when investigators received a cyber tip that led to Matson's basement.

"We are absolutely shocked. You think you know your neighbors, and I guess you don't," said one resident.

Detectives later searched Matson's home on Weatherly Court in April.

According to the criminal complaint, Matson "admitted to downloading files of child sexual abuse material over the last 30-plus years."

The complaint also said in a search of his house, "numerous binders were located that contained printed out images...In addition, there were numerous pairs of young children's underwear..."

"Just creepy. I'm sick to my stomach," said the neighbor.

Residents said they knew Matson for his several years of service as the fire chief, and they said he oversaw the junior firefighters program.

"We had to call the fire department, and he's the one who came to our house," said a neighbor. "He was the nicest guy. I don't know how else to describe him. I never felt weird around him or anything."

But now residents are left to question Matson's encounters over the decades, as well as his actions, as children used the playground located behind his house.

"That's creepy. What happened? What was he doing in that house? Was he watching the kids? Was he taking pictures of all the kids that are at the playground? That's a big one," said a neighbor.

Matson was arrested on May 8 and remains behind bars.

He's expected to appear in court this week.