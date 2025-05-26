Larry Krasner's victory in Pennsylvania Primary

6abc (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards and our panel of insiders talk about District Attorney's Larry Krasner's victory in the Pennsylvania primary and the possibility that his opponent, Patrick Dugan, will face off against him again in the fall. The GOP launched a successful write-in campaign that could put Dugan on the ballot.

They also question Krasner's endorsement of some judges. They discuss the new book out this week, written by native son Jake Tapper, alleging a coverup of President Joe Biden's decline while in office. His cancer diagnosis, also released this week, has added fuel to those allegations.

They also discuss the SEPTA funding crisis, the proposed Medicaid cuts, touted this week in Philadelphia by Mehmet Oz, and the victory of the Eagles Tush Push.