A recap of 6abc's Pennsylvania Senate debate | Watch Oct. 20 Inside Story

Host Brian Taff interviewed Newsmaker Lauren Cristella, the President & CEO of the Committee of Seventy (C70). Their topics included election integrity in this election cycle, demystifying mail-in ballots, securing election workers -- as they need several thousand more -- and resources to empower local voters.

C70 is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to supporting 'good government' practices and inspiring voter engagement.

Brian and the Panel then gave their recap on 6abc's Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate and how Incumbent Senator Bob Casey (D) and Challenger Dave McCormick faired in the at times heated exchange.

They also touched on the race for Pennsylvania Attorney General as Democrat Eugene DePasquale and Republican Dave Sunday also took the stage in a debate this past week. And finally, as presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Trump trapse across Pennsylvania, each Panelist advised on what each campaign needs to do in these last two weeks before Nov. 5th.

The Panel:

- Maureen Rush

- George Burrell

- Liz Preate Havey

- Guy Ciarrocchi