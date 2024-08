Investigation underway after decomposing body found in Philadelphia's Overbrook section

Police are working to identify a person after a decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area of Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area of Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

Authorities say the body was found hanging from a tree near the 1400 block of North 66th Street on Sunday morning.

Police are working to identify the person. They have not released any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.