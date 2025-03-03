Investigation underway after shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey

PAULSBORO, NJ (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a man wounded in a shooting drove himself to police headquarters in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

It happened around midnight Sunday night in 100 block of West Washington Street.

Police say the 36-year-old man drove himself to police headquarters, seeking medical assistance for gunshot wounds.

Police were focused on a silver BMW that had the front passenger window shot out.

Action News has been told the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on their identity or condition.

