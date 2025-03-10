The stadium is currently named after James A. Beaver, a former PA governor and former president of Penn State Board of Trustees

Penn State football's Beaver Stadium may undergo a name change amid $700M renovation

The University's Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday to discuss the stadium's naming rights.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Beaver Stadium, the home of Penn State football, may undergo a name change.

The stadium is currently named after James A. Beaver, a former Pennsylvania governor and former president of the Penn State Board of Trustees.

It is currently undergoing a $700 million renovation project.

The meeting will address a recommendation from the Facilities and Academic Unit Naming Committee regarding the potential renaming.

