Monday, March 10, 2025 4:37PM
Penn State football's Beaver Stadium may undergo a name change amid $700M renovation
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Beaver Stadium, the home of Penn State football, may undergo a name change.

The University's Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday to discuss the stadium's naming rights.

The stadium is currently named after James A. Beaver, a former Pennsylvania governor and former president of the Penn State Board of Trustees.

It is currently undergoing a $700 million renovation project.

The meeting will address a recommendation from the Facilities and Academic Unit Naming Committee regarding the potential renaming.

