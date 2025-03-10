Penn State football's Beaver Stadium may undergo a name change amid $700M renovation

The stadium is currently named after James A. Beaver, a former PA governor and former president of Penn State Board of Trustees
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Beaver Stadium, the home of Penn State football, may undergo a name change.
The University's Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday to discuss the stadium's naming rights.
The stadium is currently named after James A. Beaver, a former Pennsylvania governor and former president of the Penn State Board of Trustees.
It is currently undergoing a $700 million renovation project.
The meeting will address a recommendation from the Facilities and Academic Unit Naming Committee regarding the potential renaming.