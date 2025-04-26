'Another opportunity': Shedeur Sanders reacts to going undrafted in 2 days of NFL Draft

BOULDER, Colo. -- Shedeur Sanders came into the 2025 NFL Draft regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects, but as the draft headed into its fourth round Saturday, the former Colorado star was still waiting to hear his name called.

After a surprising slide out of the first round Thursday night, Sanders' fall continued through Friday, as teams in need of quarterbacks repeatedly passed on him during Rounds 2 and 3.

Keeping a positive outlook, Sanders posted on X Saturday morning: "Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY."

Despite multiple opportunities, including selections by the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns, Sanders remained on the board heading into Day 3.

Sanders was eventually drafted by the Browns with the 144th overall pick.

Throughout the first two days, Sanders watched as four other quarterbacks were taken ahead of him.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart went to the New York Giants at No. 25 after a trade-up move Thursday. On Friday, Louisville's Tyler Shough was selected by the Saints in Round 2, followed by Alabama's Jalen Milroe to the Seahawks and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel to the Browns in the third round.

Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward were widely regarded as the top two passing prospects in the draft, with some analysts ranking Sanders even higher, according to the Associated Press. Ward, meanwhile, was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

The 2025 NFL Draft resumed Saturday at noon ET.

