End of ceasefire creates worry for those concerned about Israeli hostages and Palestinians

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The return of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has renewed fear among advocates for both Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza.

As an advocate for Palestinians, Jethro Heiko hoped the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would last.

"There was a lot of hope that there would be a true ceasefire and a true peace process to follow," said Heiko who is founder of the organization Philadelphia Parents for Palestine.

READ MORE: Israel hits Gaza with 'extensive strikes,' killing 400 and ending ceasefire

His organization has spent a year advocating for Palestinians caught in the middle of the Israel-Hamas war. For some of them, the end of the cease-fire means the end of hope.

"There's a lot of disappointment," he said. "It's devastating given the current news...Over 400 people have died in the last day."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to open "the gates of hell" with airstrikes accusing Hamas of not releasing the remaining Israeli hostages.

One humanitarian advocate for those hostages, though, fears the effect of Israel's renewed attacks.

"It is really the wrong direction," said Liz Hirsh Naftali whose three-year-old grand-niece, Abigail, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct 7, 2023.

Naftali brought her message to Philadelphia last August, sharing Abigail's harrowing story.

"She was hostage for 51 days at three years old after watching her mommy and daddy be murdered," said

Naftali continues to push for the remaining hostages to be freed. It's a bigger challenge now that strikes have resumed.

"I'm always afraid the hostages won't come home, but I'm also an optimist," she said.

The renewed fighting also worries people concerned for Palestinians.

"We're seeing more loss of life in terms of women and children," said Heiko.

With negotiations stalled, each side continues advocating while hoping for peace.

The brother of an Israeli hostage who was killed will share his story this week at a documentary film screening and conversation at the Weitzman Museum of National American Jewish History. The event is happening on Thursday, March 20. More information: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/iffphila/1816/event/1421822