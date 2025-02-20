Police are responding to explosions on two buses.

Israeli police responding to reports of explosions on buses near Tel Aviv

Hamas releases bodies of four hostages as part of the group's ceasefire deal with Israel.

Israeli police are responding to a suspected terror attack on buses near Tel Aviv, the country's Police Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement Thursday evening.

The two buses where bombs exploded were empty and in separate parking lots about 500 meters apart from each other, the mayor of Bat Yam, where the incident occurred, said. Bat Yam is on Israel's southern coast and is just south of Tel Aviv.

There are no injuries from the explosions, police said.

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam. Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects. Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects," the Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit said.

The Israel Security Agency, known as the Shin Bet, is now involved in the investigation, police confirmed to ABC News.

Police are searching the immediate area for additional planted bombs on buses and urged the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.