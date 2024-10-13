Italian-American Heritage Parade takes over South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Italian-American Heritage Parade marched its way through South Philadelphia on Sunday.

The annual event has been a tradition since the 1950s.

Hundreds marched down Broad Street proudly waving Italian flags.

The parade began at Broad and Snyder streets and made its way to Marconi Plaza for a festival.

"I just want people to realize that we are proud people, proud of accomplishments that the Italian community has done in the United States, but also, specifically in Philadelphia," said festival chairman Biagio Genovesi. "We are fun people to hang around with, plus we have great food. Real good cooks!"

The event was broadcast live on 6abc and co-hosted by 6abc's own Alicia Vitarelli.

This year's Grand Marshall was 'Abbott Elementary' star, Lisa Ann Walter.

She spoke to Action News before the event began.

"Big thank you to the city of Philadelphia for making me an honorary citizen of the city, because of playing Melissa Schemmenti on 'Abbott Elementary.' It's just a huge honor," said Walter.

From classic cars to traditional clothing and food, the event had it all. The parade also had perfect weather as green, white, and red blanketed the area.

"We always have a great crowd and we really do enjoy it. It's my heritage," said Rita Aglira, of South Philadelphia. "I've been coming to this, I'd say, as long as they've had it. I've been living around this area for 55 years."

"It's a celebration of heritage, certainly, but as you can see, everybody is invited to join in the parade, that inclusiveness is a really important part of what Philadelphia parades are all about," said Smargisso.

Organizers say, this year, about 50 large groups participated in the parade.