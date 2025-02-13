Jalen Hurts makes history as the first Black Eagles quarterback to win Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl win not only cements his legacy in the NFL, but also represents a milestone for the Eagles.

From Randall Cunningham to Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia's Black quarterbacks have been making history.

While Sunday's Super Bowl win was enough reason to celebrate, it also marks the first time a Black quarterback for the Eagles has won the Super Bowl.

"Black quarterbacks - there's that stigma around them that they can't win a big game, they can only run the ball and not rely on them on those big games. I think (Jalen) proved everybody wrong," said Coach Devon Johnson, head football coach at Imhotep Charter.

Johnson ays the win is a teachable moment for his players.

They got a chance to meet the Birds at the start of this season.

The school's program has produced seven NFL players and over 150 Division 1 and Division 2 football athletes.

The Eagles have had six starting Black quarterbacks dating back to Randall Cunningham.

Five of them took the team to a post season and only one, Donovan McNabb, took them to a Super Bowl.

Until Jalen Hurts, who has now taken them twice and winning Sunday.

Coach Malik Jones at Martin Luther King High School says it shows his players what's possible.

"We're one of the more fortunate organizations unlike some that I don't believe there may have a few that haven't had any (Black quarterbacks), at all," said coach Malik Jackson for Martin Luther King High School.

"So I'm proud to be from a city that is open-minded," he said.

"It says what we're actually capable of... it shows young people, you too are capable. You too are smart, qualified," he said.