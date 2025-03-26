James Beard Foundation hosts Taste America Culinary Series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a culinary celebration in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The James Beard Foundation hosted its Taste America Culinary Series at The Grand Belle at The Bellevue.

Guests enjoyed food from some of Philadelphia's award-winning chefs, including this year's James Beard Award semifinalists.

"The chefs who are part of the James Beard ecosystem really care about everything, from their staff to their ingredients. They want to have business models that are sustainable in all aspects," said Ann McBride, vice president of impact for the James Beard Foundation.

Proceeds benefit the featured chefs to support their businesses, as well as the Foundation's mission of Good Food for Good.

The next round of James Beard nominees will be announced on April 2.