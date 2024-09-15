Jason Kelce, other celebrities visit Premier Lacrosse League event in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahead of the championship, the Premier Lacrosse League was hyping up fans at a street lacrosse event in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

The goal was to garner more attention around the sport.

"We occupy sports like this in neighborhoods around the country. All you need is a lacrosse stick and a tennis ball, you can play three on three or five on five," explained Paul Rabil, cofounder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League.

The Premier Lacrosse League set up shop at Capitolo Playground, which is just across the street from Pat's and Geno's.

Like any sport, lacrosse requires a field and equipment, but their goal was to make it more accessible.

"The purpose of it was to create or recreate a version of the game that anyone can access at any point," said Rabil.

The event brought out some professional athletes, including Jason Kelce, who grew up playing lacrosse. Also among the crowd was actor Jeffrey Wright.

"I didn't see a lot of kids that looked like the kids who played -- so in a way the game has expanded. That's really beautiful," said Wright.

After hyping up the crowd, they played a few friendly games.

The game is growing, even bringing fans from Arlington, Virginia.

"I would say lacrosse is growing, it's a growing sport, been around for a long time -- one of America's oldest games. Fun to see it spread around in different communities and demographics," explained Andrew McKenna, who traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia for the event.

This was the third street lacrosse event, and people say each one gets bigger and bigger.

"Every year every street lax gets better bigger more partners involved more people," said Pro Lacrosse Player Lizzie Colson.

Maryland and Utah square off in the championship on Sunday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

If you're not headed there, you can catch the action at 3 p.m. on 6abc.