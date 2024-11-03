Jason Kelce seemingly smashes man's phone after use of homophobic slur at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Retired Eagles star Jason Kelce seemingly got into a heated altercation with a man at Penn State's football game on Saturday.
Video circulating on social media reportedly shows Kelce slamming the person's phone on the ground after the person allegedly called Travis Kelce a homophobic slur.
It is unclear if the phone's owner is a student, but in the video, the man was seen wearing a Penn State sweatshirt.
Kelce was on campus for an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday ahead of the Nittany Lions game against Ohio State.