Camden County man found guilty in 2020 robbery, killing at hotel

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County man was found guilty of killing another man four years ago in a hotel room after luring him there to be robbed.

It happened at the Fairfield Inn in Mount Laurel, Burlington County in 2020.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 32-year-old Jawaad Ali and two others lured Samer Alhalayqa to a hotel room where he was suffocated and robbed.

The victim's debit card was then used to withdraw funds, order items online from Amazon, and pay for a Papa John's pizza.

On Wednesday, the jury deliberated for two hours before returning multiple guilty verdicts against Ali.

His sentencing is now scheduled for September 27.

The two co-defendants have pleaded guilty and are also awaiting sentencing.