Man wins $1 million lottery with $20 bill he found on the ground

A Banner Elk, NC, carpenter found a $20 bill in a convenience store parking lot and won $1 million after buying a scratch-off ticket with it.

NC man wins $1M scratch-off prize after finding $20 bill on ground A Banner Elk, NC, carpenter found a $20 bill in a convenience store parking lot and won $1 million after buying a scratch-off ticket with it.

NC man wins $1M scratch-off prize after finding $20 bill on ground A Banner Elk, NC, carpenter found a $20 bill in a convenience store parking lot and won $1 million after buying a scratch-off ticket with it.

NC man wins $1M scratch-off prize after finding $20 bill on ground A Banner Elk, NC, carpenter found a $20 bill in a convenience store parking lot and won $1 million after buying a scratch-off ticket with it.

When a North Carolina man headed to a convenience store on Tuesday, he had no idea luck was on his side.

Jerry Hicks, a master carpenter from Banner Elk, found a $20 bill in the parking lot of the store, he said in a news release. He spent it on a scratch-off lottery ticket - and won $1 million.

Hicks used the money to buy an Extreme Cash scratch-off, according to the release.

"They actually didn't have the ticket I was looking for so I bought that one instead," he said.

Hicks claimed his prize on Friday at the North Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive the prize as a lump sum of $600,000 instead of as an annuity over 20 years, according to the release.

After taxes, Hicks took home $429,007, according to the lottery.

Hicks plans to use the money to help his children and retire as a carpenter after 56 years, the release says.

But before that, Hicks wants to enjoy his win.

"We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they've got," he said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.