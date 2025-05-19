Jersey shore businesses preparing for Memorial Day weekend 2025

MARGATE, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Jersey Shore is getting ready for Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to summer.

But Monday's sunny forecast lured some lucky ones down to the sand a week early.

"I've been checking it for weeks. Waiting for a good day, good weather, good UV," said Madison Corso of University City as she visited Margate.

And as she was soaking up some rays, Margate businesses like Dino's Subs and Pizza are preparing for what they hope will be a busy Memorial Day weekend of delivering sandwiches to the beach.

It's the 61st season for the business.

"Years of experience doing it, but you just have to order heavy, over-staff and then just go from there. Hope the people come," said owner Tim Wainwright.

Jagielky's homemade candy is stocking up on their classic caramels, butter creams and homemade marshmallows.

"I was just down in the Ventnor shop cooking and making everything so we'll be pumping it out this week and making it fresh for everybody," said owner Jack Dion.

And then there are the rentals.

Real estate agent Audrey Panitch Levin with the Novelli group says rentals are still available - even for this weekend, which is a little unusual.

"There's a little more inventory than normal right now for summer rentals," she said.

And she's noticed an interesting trend post-COVID.

"A lot of people decided to buy because the renters were having trouble finding rentals," she said. "Those people who now own have put their house on the market as rentals. So we have a little bit more rental inventory than we've had in the past."