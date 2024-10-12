Jewish faithful gather in Center City to celebrate Yom Kippur

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Jewish faithful gathered in Congregation Mikveh Israel in Center City on Friday at sundown to celebrate Yom Kippur.

"Humanity is given an opportunity for a new year with a new start and a clean slate if we work on ourselves, admit our wrongdoings, and work towards a better future," said Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian.

Jews around the world will attend services in a synagogue, reflect and seek forgiveness, and fast for 25 hours.

"This is one day in the year that all Jews come together to pray and ask for good," said Tzvia Wexler who is the national development director for Friends of Israel Disabled Veterans. "Not only for us; we ask for good for everyone in the whole world."

This holiday comes just four days after Jews commemorated those who were killed or taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Wexler said sadly, as their prayers continue, so does the war.

"We all want just good for everyone," said Wexler. "We want peace. We want love. We want to be together, and we are here to help one another."

They said family and faith keep them going strong.

"It's an opportunity that we can stand together as a community, and say, 'You know what, at the end of the day, this religion isn't about nationalism. This religion is about loving of the divine. It's about families and communities coming together peacefully,'" said Lewis Berry who is the former president of the congregation.

"I believe faith is what ultimately gives us that added drive, that added push, that added motivating drive to ensure we'll be able to make it from our downfalls and to rise up from one level to another," said Rabbi Zarnighian.