World-renowned drag queens bring holiday show to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A holiday extravaganza is rolling into town.

World-renowned drag performers Jinkx Monsoon and Dela are bringing their annual show to Broad Street.

"This is theater. This year we're going for theater, and that, I think, is really fun and exciting," said Dela.

The best-friend duo turned their passion for performing arts into an award-winning career.

From their widely successful special on Hulu to almost a decade of sharing the joy on the road.

"The idea was to do a really loose, casual, mostly improvised cabaret show between Jinkx and Dela. What it's turned into seven years later is a two-act musical variety spectacular," said Jinkx Monsoon.

"The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" is now in its seventh year, bringing a new theme to a bigger audience.

The duo is bringing their show to more places than they ever have before.

"'The Jinx and Dela' holiday show is founded on our comedic character, dynamic right? And so we're always going to deliver on that. We're always going to deliver on big spectacular numbers that are original music, and our current pop parodies," said Dela.

Jinkx and Dela rose to international fame after appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race, which Jinkx won twice and Dela was crowned Miss Congeniality.

Now, they are on a mission to spread queer joy at a time when they say the community is facing many challenges.

"Queer people, when they get together and they work in numbers, are a powerful force," said Dela.

"It's very important for queer people and trans people to be telling our own stories," noted Jinkx Monsoon.

The queens are no strangers to the City of Brotherly Love and are quick with a Philly reference too.

"I've also gotten to spend time in Philly. And I just I mean, I really enjoy it as a city. I am a big fan of water ice," said Dela.

"And yeah, I, and not a lot of people, know this about me. But in West Philadelphia, born and raised on the playground," joked Jikx Monsoon, referencing the iconic "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" song.

You can see the show this Sunday, December 1 at the Academy Of Music. Click here to learn more.